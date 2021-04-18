HuskerOnline - Nebraska holds on to complete sweep over Penn State

The Nebraska baseball team (18-6) completed a three-game sweep of Penn State (8-16) with a 5-3 win in the final game of the series. The Huskers kept a slim lead for most of the game and were able to hang on and close out the win.

Shay Schanaman started for NU and hung up two zeros on the scoreboard in the first two innings. The junior struck out three batters in the first two innings, and gave up just one hit.

The Big Red scored first in the third inning when Joe Acker led off with a double and Spencer Schwellenbach drove him home. Penn State got one back in the bottom of the inning with two base hits and a wild pitch. It didn't take long for Nebraska to get back on top, and in the fourth inning two errors and a base hit scored a run.

In the fifth inning, the Huskers started to pull away when Leighton Banjoff drove in two runs with a base hit. PSU cut the lead back to two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The two teams traded runs once again in the sixth inning with Max Anderson driving one in for NU.

With a two-run lead heading into the seventh inning, the Big Red sent Jake Bunz to the mound to relieve Schanaman, and he retired the side. The lefty struck out one batter and gave up no hits to maintain the lead. Spencer Schwellenbach took over in the eighth inning and picked up where Bunz left off. The junior pitched the final two innings with no hits allowed and three strikeouts. Schwellenbach earned his fifth save of the season.