Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announces four offensive staff changes

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

On Monday, Frost announced that he has parted ways with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick , offensive line coach and running game coordinator Greg Austin , quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held .

With the news that Scott Frost will be back at Nebraska for another season in 2022, also came the news of offensive staff changes.

The only full-time offensive coach that remains in place on Frost's staff is tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who is expected to take over the wide receiver room over the Huskers' final two games.

Former NU assistant Ron Brown will handle the running back room, senior offensive analyst Frank Verducci and analyst Steve DeMeo will coach the offensive line and Steve Cooper will head the quarterback room over the Huskers final two games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

Austin, Verduzco and Held were all a part of Frost's original staff at Central Florida, while Frost and Lubick worked together at Oregon.

These are the first staff changes of significance Frost has made since 2019, when he parted ways with both offensive coordinator Troy Walters and special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jovan DeWitt.

We also haven't seen staff changes of this significance at NU since 2002, when Frank Solich parted ways with six of his assistant coaches before the Independence Bowl against Ole Miss.

The early December signing day also played a factor in the timing of these moves, in order to give Frost the rest of November to put a new staff in place before coaches can go back out on the road from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11.