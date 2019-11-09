Following a 19-point home loss to UC-Riverside on Tuesday night, NU is now 0-2 for the first time since 1987.

The Huskers shot 3-12 from the field, missed all six of their 3-pointers, and went just 3-of-7 from the free-throw line during the two overtime periods.

Nebraska had multiple opportunities to put the win away throughout the day, but it consistently fell one play short. The game only went into overtime because of a 30-foot buzzer-beater by Jervay Green to tie it at the end of regulation, and a missed floater by Cam Mack on the final shot of the second OT sealed the defeat.

Despite owning a 14-point lead in the second half, the Huskers once again saw a mid-major opponent come into Pinnacle Bank Arena and hand them an inexplicable loss, falling to Southern Utah 79-78 in double overtime.

Just when it seemed like the Fred Hoiberg era at Nebraska couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse of a start, things got even lower on Saturday afternoon.

"I thought our guys really went out and competed today," Hoiberg said. "I thought we got off to a great start. We challenged them the last few days to put that last frustrating loss behind us, and they responded with great energy...

"The competitive spirit of this group was where it needed to be today, and it’s something we can build on.”

Nebraska missed four of its first five shots from the field and six of its first seven from 3-point range, but it eventually settled down and got some offense going midway through the half.

A steal and breakaway dunk by Green highlighted a 16-2 run that gave the Huskers their biggest lead of the half at 28-14 with just over four minutes left. That run was aided by the Thunderbirds shooting just 2-of-17 during that stretch and missing their first 11 from behind the arc.

A drive and layup by freshman Kevin Cross, who scored a team-high 19 points off the bench, at time expired sent Nebraska into halftime up 37-26.

"I thought he was one of the best players on the floor for us," Hoiberg said. "He was finishing, he’s got a good feel in the middle of that zone. We felt Kevin was the guy to have out there."

Southern Utah crept back within seven on a 7-0 run early in the second half, and the lead would get down to 54-53 on a layup by Jakolby Long with 7:43 to play.

Mack stepped up and scored six straight points to help push the lead back up to five, but then a 3-pointer by Dre Marin with 1:58 left gave SUU its first lead since the 17:11 mark of the first half.

The Thunderbirds eventually got the ball out of a timeout with 31.1 remaining, and senior Haanif Cheatham was whistled for a foul on the floor with 16.5 left to give Dwayne Morgan two free throws that made it 67-66.

Mack had a chance to give NU the lead at the charity stripe but missed both attempts with 5.2 to play, and SUU added two more free throws to push the lead to 69-66. But Green’s desperation three at the buzzer kept the Huskers alive and sent the game to overtime.

"I saw the time was going down and just shot it and made it," Green said.

After a Mack free throw knotted the game at 72-72, neither team scored for more than three minutes of overtime to leave it tied going into the final minute.

Nebraska had a pretty play set up coming out of a timeout that nearly ended in a one-handed alley-oop from Mack to Green. Instead, the ball hit off the side of the backboard and Southern Utah got it back with 9.0 remaining. Marin missed a runner as time expired, though, sending the game to a second overtime.

The Huskers had another chance to put the game away when Mack found Green for a layup, Cross blocked a shot on the other end, and junior guard Dachon Burke hit two free throws with 1:30 left to put NU up 76-73.

That wouldn’t hold, though, as Cameron Oluvitan drained a jumper with 3.5 seconds on the clock to give SUU a 79-78 lead. Mack’s floater at the buzzer was no good to give the game its final.

Mack finished with 13 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, while Green posted 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Burke added 13 points.

Morgan led Southern Utah with 19 points and 11 boards, as the Thunderbirds out-rebounded NU 57-44 overall and had 15 on the offensive glass.

Nebraska will get a few days off before trying to bounce back again on Friday when it plays host to South Dakota State for an 8 p.m. tip on BTN.

“I mean, I feel like we took a step forward, but when it came down to it we should have won that game," Mack said. "We should have just won the game. I mean, we didn’t execute well. I didn’t come through making my two free throws, so I took the blame on that. But we just didn’t execute. That’s all it is.”