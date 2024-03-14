It'll be Round 3 between Nebraska and Indiana on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers outlasted Penn State 61-59 on Thursday night in a second-round game of the conference tournament inside the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Nebraska and Indiana played twice in the regular season, with the Huskers winning both contests: 86-70 on January 3 in Lincoln and 85-70 on February 21 in Bloomington, which marked Nebraska's first Big Ten road win.

The game Friday night will be televised on the Big Ten Network and is slated to tip off at around 8 p.m.

Indiana will enter the game riding a five-game win streak. The Hoosiers were without starting guard Trey Galloway on Thursday, but got double-digit scoring efforts from three players, including 7-footer Kel'el Ware (18 points, 14 rebounds), Malik Reneau (12 points, eight rebounds) and Mackenzie Mgbako (11 points, five rebounds).

Both teams struggled offensively, with Indiana shooting 39.3% from the field and 25% from 3-point range (3-of-12) while Penn State was at 27.6% and 25.9% from 3 (7-of-27).

In the first matchup between the Huskers and Hoosiers, Nebraska led 41-33 at the half and wound up making 12 3s. The Huskers got 28 points from Keisei Tominaga, who went 4-of-10 from deep. Brice Williams added 15 points, six boards and four steals while Jamarques Lawrence added 12 points with four steals and three assists.

In the second matchup Nebraska led by 20 at the break, 51-31, and saw four Huskers score in double figures, including Tominaga (20), Lawrence (19 off the bench), Williams (18) and Juwan Gary (15). Nebraska wound up making 14 3s in the win.