Stephon Wynn Jr. is on the move for the second time.

The Nebraska defensive lineman, who transferred to the Huskers after spending four years at Alabama, has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.

Wynn was a four-star prospect out of IMG (Fla.) Academy who was ranked No. 6 at strongside defensive end and No. 108 overall nationally in the 2018 signing class. He played in 21 games and tallied 16 tackles as a two-year letterwinner with the Crimson Tide.

Wynn appeared in all 12 games and finished with 22 total tackles and 0.5 TFL in his lone season with the Huskers. His best performance came against Georgia Southern when he racked up nine tackles and his 0.5 TFL.

Nebraska's defensive line is one of the areas in which it could use some more depth heading into the 2023 season, although the Huskers now have 14 scholarship defensive linemen following Wynn's departure.

Nebraska will now be at 94 scholarship players following the transfers of Wynn, quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Richard Torres and receiver Victor Jones Jr. on Tuesday.

