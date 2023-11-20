Keep in mind that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically," Rhule has said about the depth chart. "Just, for me, the depth chart is an organism. It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing."

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SIGN UP TODAY to unlock all of our premier coverage and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

OFFENSE:

>> Chubba Purdy is now listed atop the depth chart as the No. 1 starting QB. Heinrich Haarberg and Jeff Sims were listed as co-starters for eight straight games ever since playing Northern Illinois. Purdy, who was the standalone No. 3 during that time, moved up to co-starter ahead of Wisconsin last week and was listed below Haarberg and Sims. Following his standout performance against the Badgers — in which he accounted for 75 percent of the Huskers’ total offense with 274 total yards (out of 364) and two total touchdowns – Purdy is now listed atop the Huskers’ QB two-deep. He is still listed, however, as a co-starter with Haarberg and Sims listed underneath.

DEFENSE:

>> DT Riley Van Poppel has moved up a spot. The true freshman and Ru’Quan Buckley are still listed as co-backups, but Van Poppel is now atop the two-deep as the top backup to Nash Hutmacher.

>> DE Jimari Butler has once again swapped spots with Cam Lenhardt on the two deep. Both were co-starters against Wisconsin with Lenhardt listed as the top guy, but Butler is now atop the two-deep at the second DE spot.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

>> RB Kwinten Ives has vaulted to the starting spot as the Huskers’ top kick return man. It is the first appearance for Ives on this year’s two-deep. The true freshman is likely to utilize his redshirt season, but he can play in one more game this season before hitting the four-game threshold. He played one snap at RB against Northwestern, one snap on kick return against Maryland and recorded the first stat of his career with a 23-yard kickoff return on four kick return snaps against Wisconsin.