Veteran defensive lineman Ben Stille will return to Nebraska for a sixth season in 2021.

The Ashland native has played in 41 games over the last four seasons, including 31 starts at both defensive end and outside linebacker.

His announcement gives the Huskers every defensive lineman back in 2021, other than reserve Keem Green who recently entered the transfer portal.

Stille joins linebackers JoJo Domann and Will Honas and safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams who will be sixth-year seniors on NU's defense in 2021.

Overall, 17 of the Huskers top 20 defensive players in terms of total snaps played come back in 2021 for the Big Red.

In 2020, Stille had one of his more productive seasons at Nebraska. He was graded NU's highest-rated defensive player with a 79.0 on PFF. He had a career-best 22 quarterback pressures, which included 17 hurries, two sacks and three QB hits.

Stille finished the season with 27 total tackles - 20 were graded as STOP tackles by PFF.

He returns to a defensive line that includes redshirt freshman Ty Robinson, junior Damian Daniels and sophomore Casey Rogers.