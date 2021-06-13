Nebraska could be the perfect offense for RB Ashton Hayes
Ashton Hayes could bring a lot to the Nebraska offense. The Husker coaches were very clear about what type of a role Hayes could play for them on offense by tossing out some very big names. Hayes thought the visit to Lincoln was perfect and he could make a decision before the start of the season.
“We got to town at 1:00 or 1:30 on Friday,” Hayes said. “I really got to meet all of the staff and check out all of the facilities and stuff like that. It was more orientation based.
“I did have a few meetings, though, like with strength and nutrition. The nutrition meeting was one of the first ones I had and it’s a huge factor in my decision. I was very impressed with that.”
The Huskers paired Hayes up with a defensive lineman on Friday and then rotated to a local defensive back on Saturday. Hayes spent time with a number of players and recruits throughout the we.
“My host was Tate Wildeman. He was my first host for the weekend. I hung out with Cam Taylor-Britt, Alante Brown and Isaac Gifford. Gifford was my host on Saturday.
“I was with Markeith Williams. He’s a defensive back from Florida. I also spent time with Grant Page. Those were my guys while I was out there.”
The day on Saturday consisted of a lot of meetings and a photo shoot which Hayes very much appreciated.
“On Saturday, it was really just meetings. We had a really nice dinner. I got a chance to talk with coach (Scott) Frost some more after only being able to be on Zoom calls before that. We also had a photo shoot. They take the best photos, in my opinion. They are very high quality.”
The talented running back had a chance to talk with both the offensive coordinator and the running backs coach about how he could fit in the offense. They brought up a couple of former Huskers' names to Hayes.
“I met with both coach Lubick and coach Held. I am sure you know who Wan’Dale Robinson and Mo Williams are? They want to build the speed back. Get that speed back in the backfield, but also be able to spread me out.
“That is what I want to do. I feel like, to utilize my full potential, that is the plan I am looking for. If you watch my film you can see that’s how I play. I feel like these guys are older blue prints for myself and that this could be the perfect offense for me.”
Hayes loved the current facilities and was blown away by the plans for the new facilities at Nebraska.
“The new facilities are off the hook. They are going to be just crazy. The fact that they are going to make the facility upgrades says a lot about the commitment to the team and the players. I feel like the atmosphere that we are put in with those crazy fans and the community, it just seems like a great place to be.”
Another part of the decision for Hayes goes beyond the football field when it comes to being an athlete. He wants to have an impact on the community and he got a readout on how Nebraska impacts the city of Lincoln.
“I had a meeting with the Life Skills department and I was very impressed. Nebraska has a tight relationship with the community and what they do. There are numerous things that they do for the community and that’s important to me because I don’t want people to know me just for being a football player but being a great person.”
Nebraska made no bones about the numbers in the class at the running back position. Hayes actually looked up another running back Nebraska is recruiting and started communicating with him about the spot in the 2022 class for the Huskers.
“I haven’t really gotten into the numbers with Nebraska except that they really only want to take one guy,” Hayes said. “Coach Held was preaching he doesn’t want just another person on the roster. They want a difference-maker. They want someone explosive and want someone that can get things done.
“He told me that it’s really me or Justin Williams who Nebraska hosted last week. I had a conversation with J-Will, actually. We know. J-Will told me he’s taking his time. It’s going to come down to who is ready to make their decision first from a Nebraska standpoint. Coach Held wants both of us at running back, but can only take one of us.”
The trip was perfect for Hayes and that is saying something. Last weekend he was in Berkely and he said Nebraska was able to one-up Cal on a number of things he was looking at closely on the visits.
“For me, personally, I would rate the trip a '10',” Hayes said. “I was very impressed. It definitely beat my expectations, not saying that expectations were low by any means. After going to Cal last weekend, I know how official visits work and go.
"Comparing the two, Nebraska did a lot of things better. Cal was a really strong visit for me, too. So, for Nebraska to one-up that was going to be hard to do, but they did it. These two schools are pretty high on my list for me.”
The summer may be done for Hayes when it comes to visits. He took a couple of visits to a pair of PAC12 schools. He just got back from Cal and now has seen Nebraska. He could make a decision sooner, but is eyeing a timeline around the start of his senior season.
“I am not taking any other trips this month or this summer. I have taken visits to Cal and Nebraska. I have been to both Oregon and Oregon State on unofficial visits in the past. I had good times at both schools.
"I was considering some of the other schools that could be close to offering. I have a top two with the offers I currently have and that is Nebraska and Cal. I am hoping to commit before my senior season and could commit sooner if the time is right.”