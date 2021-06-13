Nebraska could be the perfect offense for RB Ashton Hayes

Ashton Hayes could bring a lot to the Nebraska offense. The Husker coaches were very clear about what type of a role Hayes could play for them on offense by tossing out some very big names. Hayes thought the visit to Lincoln was perfect and he could make a decision before the start of the season.

“We got to town at 1:00 or 1:30 on Friday,” Hayes said. “I really got to meet all of the staff and check out all of the facilities and stuff like that. It was more orientation based. “I did have a few meetings, though, like with strength and nutrition. The nutrition meeting was one of the first ones I had and it’s a huge factor in my decision. I was very impressed with that.” The Huskers paired Hayes up with a defensive lineman on Friday and then rotated to a local defensive back on Saturday. Hayes spent time with a number of players and recruits throughout the we. “My host was Tate Wildeman. He was my first host for the weekend. I hung out with Cam Taylor-Britt, Alante Brown and Isaac Gifford. Gifford was my host on Saturday. “I was with Markeith Williams. He’s a defensive back from Florida. I also spent time with Grant Page. Those were my guys while I was out there.” The day on Saturday consisted of a lot of meetings and a photo shoot which Hayes very much appreciated. “On Saturday, it was really just meetings. We had a really nice dinner. I got a chance to talk with coach (Scott) Frost some more after only being able to be on Zoom calls before that. We also had a photo shoot. They take the best photos, in my opinion. They are very high quality.” The talented running back had a chance to talk with both the offensive coordinator and the running backs coach about how he could fit in the offense. They brought up a couple of former Huskers' names to Hayes. “I met with both coach Lubick and coach Held. I am sure you know who Wan’Dale Robinson and Mo Williams are? They want to build the speed back. Get that speed back in the backfield, but also be able to spread me out. “That is what I want to do. I feel like, to utilize my full potential, that is the plan I am looking for. If you watch my film you can see that’s how I play. I feel like these guys are older blue prints for myself and that this could be the perfect offense for me.”