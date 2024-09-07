Nebraska football RB Rahmir Johnson (Photo by Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska football truly is on the rise. The Huskers' resurgence took another massive step on Saturday night in a 28-10 win in the latest edition of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry. Here is a set of postgame notes, records and milestones provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications.

>> Nebraska’s victory over Colorado marked the Huskers’ 50th win in the series. The Huskers now hold a 50-21-2 all-time edge in the series, including 27-9 in Lincoln. >> The Huskers’ 18-point victory marked its largest against Colorado since a 45-17 victory in 2010. >> Nebraska limited Colorado to 16 rushing yards, including six sacks for 41 yards in losses. This marks the 10th time in 14 games under Head Coach Matt Rhule the Huskers have limited the opposition to fewer than 100 yards rushing, including seven games with 75 or fewer yards. >> Colorado’s 16 rushing yards are the fewest by a Nebraska opponent since Purdue was held to -2 rushing yards in 2020. >> Nebraska recorded six sacks in the game, including four before halftime. The Huskers sacked Colorado eight times for 65 yards in last year’s game. >> Nebraska held Colorado to 10 points, marking the ninth consecutive opponent the Huskers have limited to 24 or fewer points. This is the longest stretch Nebraska has limited the opposition to 24 or less points since a 14-game stretch spanning the 2009 and 2010 seasons. >> Nebraska has held each of its past six opponents at Memorial Stadium to 14 or fewer points. >> NU held the CU offense to 260 total yards, marking its ninth consecutive opponent to gain less than 400 yards. The last time Nebraska held opponents to less than 400 yards for nine games was a 14-game stretch spanning the final three games of 2008 and the first 11 games of 2009. >> Cornerback Tommi Hill intercepted a CU pass and returned it 7 yards for a TD to give Nebraska a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. It was Hill’s fifth career interception, and his first interception return for a touchdown. >> Hill’s pick-six was the first for Nebraska since Cam Taylor-Britt had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown against Iowa in 2019. It marked Nebraska’s first defensive TD since 2020 (Deontai Williams fumble return TD vs. Penn State) and marked the second straight week the Husker defense has scored after recording a safety last week vs. UTEP.