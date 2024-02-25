Nebraska BSB: Two-run 8th pushes Huskers past Grand Canyon in series finale
A two-run eighth inning and strong pitching down the stretch helped the Nebraska baseball team beat Grand Canyon 10-8 in a back-and-forth tilt Sunday afternoon at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix. The win clinched a 3-1 series victory for Big Red.
Nebraska improved to 4-3 on the season while GCU dropped to 5-3. The Huskers will travel to the other side of the country for its next series in South Carolina — a four-game set at College of Charleston (7-0) that runs Thursday-Sunday.
The Huskers were out-hit 12-9 in the win, but GCU committed three errors that helped Big Red score critical runs late in the game. With the contest tied at 8 in the top of the eighth, Cayden Brumbaugh singled and was pushed to second thanks to a Riley Silva groundout. After Dylan Carey was plunked, a Josh Caron groundout moved Brumbaugh to third and Carey to second.
That's where the problems started for the Lopes.
Brumbaugh gave Nebraska a 9-8 lead after taking home on a passed ball from GCU pitcher Shawn Triplett. Not long after that, Carey stole home after the GCU catcher tossed the ball back to the mound and beat Triplett's throw home, which was off-target:
The Husker arms took it from there. Nebraska used seven pitchers on the afternoon, and it was a combination of Bobby Olsen, Grant Cleavinger, Rans Sanders and Kyle Perry in the final two innings that held GCU scoreless and with just one hit to seal the win.
Perry entered the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth. He coaxed a fly out before giving up a double to left-center. The super senior from Millard South ended the game with a groundout to first:
Brumbaugh and Cole Evans led the offense with two hits each while Evans connected on a two-run single that was part of a six-run third inning for Nebraska. Brumbaugh, Caron and Tyler Stone each added an RBI.
The Huskers were sitting pretty after four innings, leading 8-3. But a GCU grand slam off freshman pitcher Tucker Timmerman tied the contest in the bottom of the frame.
Caleb Clark got the start for the Huskers and went four innings while striking out two with one walk. The sophomore lefty gave up six hits and four earned runs. Lincoln East product Jalen Worthley got the win after throwing three scoreless innings. The left-handed reliever coaxed eight fly outs during his time on the mound.
Here's the first-pitch times for Nebraska's series at College of Charleston:
Thursday: 1 p.m.
Friday: 3 p.m.
Saturday: 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.
