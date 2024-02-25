A two-run eighth inning and strong pitching down the stretch helped the Nebraska baseball team beat Grand Canyon 10-8 in a back-and-forth tilt Sunday afternoon at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix. The win clinched a 3-1 series victory for Big Red.

Nebraska improved to 4-3 on the season while GCU dropped to 5-3. The Huskers will travel to the other side of the country for its next series in South Carolina — a four-game set at College of Charleston (7-0) that runs Thursday-Sunday.

The Huskers were out-hit 12-9 in the win, but GCU committed three errors that helped Big Red score critical runs late in the game. With the contest tied at 8 in the top of the eighth, Cayden Brumbaugh singled and was pushed to second thanks to a Riley Silva groundout. After Dylan Carey was plunked, a Josh Caron groundout moved Brumbaugh to third and Carey to second.

That's where the problems started for the Lopes.

Brumbaugh gave Nebraska a 9-8 lead after taking home on a passed ball from GCU pitcher Shawn Triplett. Not long after that, Carey stole home after the GCU catcher tossed the ball back to the mound and beat Triplett's throw home, which was off-target: