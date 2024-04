Nebraska baseball ... ranked?

Is this volleyball?

Nope. It's not.

But as Husker baseball took its next step in the Will Bolt Era, earning a top 25 national ranking this week, a near-crosstown rival stands in its way looking to spoil Nebraska's latest accomplishment.

That team?

The Creighton Bluejays.

The two in-state foes square off tonight at 6 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Here are a few things to watch for in the first of three games between the two teams this season.