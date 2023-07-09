Brice Matthews and Max Anderson led the way among a quartet of Nebraska baseball players who are expected to get selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Matthews was drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round at No. 28 overall.

Anderson joined Matthews in the top two rounds as he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 45th selection in the second round just 17 picks after Matthews.

The selections of Matthews and Anderson marks just the third time in the last 17 years that two Nebraska players were drafted inside the top five rounds (Alex Gordon, Brian Duensing and Zach Kroenke in 2005; Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich in 2021).

Matthews and Anderson had two of the best individual seasons in program history.

Anderson hit a team-high 21 home runs with a .414 average and 1.231 OPS, and he racked up 101 hits, 70 RBI and a .770 slugging percentage. He cracked several of the Huskers' top-10 list for the program's best numbers in a single season: His 101 hits are sixth on the list, his 21 home runs put him in a four-way tie for fifth, his 43 extra-base hits are tied for fifth, his total bases (188) is fourth, his slugging percentage is seventh, and his average finished just outside the top 10.

Matthews became the first player in school history to hit 20 home runs and record 20 stolen bases, and he became just the seventh player to achieve those marks since at least 2011. He's in a tie for eighth in single-season home runs (20).

"It's crazy to see the jump that I made," Matthews said after being selected. "I always thought I had the capability of doing what I did was just a matter of putting all the pieces together. I definitely wouldn't be here without my support system and my friends and family. They've been the backbone for me and just helping me take the stress off myself and not making it more than what is should be. I think that was the most important thing to help my growth and where I'm at today. I'm not taking the game, especially as serious as I used to. I take it as like life and death. Now, it's just a game. It's what I do, it's not who I am. Having an identity outside of the game and trying to be the best person I can to everybody around the world and in my community and that are with me every day. That's helped me become the player I am."

Matthews is Nebraska’s highest overall selection since 2005, when third baseman Alex Gordon was chosen No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals. Matthews is NU’s first 1st-round selection since 2006, when right-handed pitcher Joba Chamberlain was the No. 41 overall selection by the New York Yankees.

Matthews, a product of Humble, Texas, is the seventh Husker to be selected by the Astros in the draft. The NU junior was a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) after batting .359 with 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 61 runs scored in 2023.

