 Nebraska basketball unveils newcomer jersey numbers
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-23 10:32:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

The 2021-22 Nebraska basketball team got its offseason underway this month with the start of summer workouts. On Wednesday, the nine new additions to the roster officially joined the roster with jersey numbers.

2021-22 Nebraska basketball roster
NAME NUMBER HT/WT POSITION YEAR

C.J. Wilcher

0

6-5/195

Guard

Fr.

Trey McGowens

2

6-4/191

Guard

Jr.

Quaran McPherson

3

6-4/180

Guard

Fr.

Jackson Cronin

4

6-2/188

Guard

Fr.

Bryce McGowens

5

6-6/170

Guard

Fr.

Kobe Webster

10

6-0/172

Guard

Sr.

Lat Mayen

11

6-9/205

Forward

Jr.

Sam Hoiberg

12

6-0/170

Guard

Fr.

Derrick Walker

13

6-8/232

Forward

Jr.

Trevor Lakes

14

6-7/215

Forward

Sr.

Chris McGraw

15

6-0/170

Guard

So.

Jace Piatkowski

21

6-3/184

Guard

RFr.

Keon Edwards

23

6-7/185

Guard

Fr.

Keisei Tominaga

30

6-2/176

Guard

So.

Wilhelm Breidenbach

32

6-9/210

Forward

Fr.

Oleg Kojenets

33

7-0/220

Forward

Fr.

Eduardo Andre

35

6-10/228

Center

Fr.

Dalano Banton

45

6-9/204

Guard

So.
Newcomers are in bold
{{ article.author_name }}