{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 10:05:17 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Nebraska basketball summer offer recap
Robin Washut
•
HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska basketball coaching staff were out in full force over the spring and summer, making their presence known during each of the live evaluation periods.
Sunday marked the final day of the 2018-19 recruiting calendar, so here is a recap of the Huskers' current confirmed offer lists to available prospects in the 2020, '21, and '22 classes...
2020
2021
2022