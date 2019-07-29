News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 10:05:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nebraska basketball summer offer recap

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska basketball coaching staff were out in full force over the spring and summer, making their presence known during each of the live evaluation periods.

Sunday marked the final day of the 2018-19 recruiting calendar, so here is a recap of the Huskers' current confirmed offer lists to available prospects in the 2020, '21, and '22 classes...

Ggd3erdtez9wsbujs3wa
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg watched numerous top Husker targets over the spring and summer NCAA recruiting periods. (Getty Images)

2020

2021

2022

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}