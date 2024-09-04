in other news
WATCH: Satt, Tony White & Dylan Raiola talk Colorado, Shedeur Sanders
Tony White, Satterfield and Dylan Raiola preview Colorado, matchup with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Buffs defense.
VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU
Match Preview as No. 2 Nebraska travels to SMU, plus how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
Two teams look to flip QB commit TJ Lateef, latest on three more 4-stars
Latest Rumor Mill report on two teams looking to flip Nebraska QB commit TJ Lateef and three more four-star targets.
Alabama 4-star OLB commit Dawson Merritt to visit Nebraska this weekend
It was a close call for Dawson Merritt between Alabama and Nebraska. Now the Huskers get another shot at the 4-star OLB.
Christian Jones: Commitment prediction on Omaha 4-star LB
Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes his commitment prediction on four-star Omaha LB Christian Jones.
