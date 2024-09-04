Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Satt, Tony White & Dylan Raiola talk Colorado, Shedeur Sanders

WATCH: Satt, Tony White & Dylan Raiola talk Colorado, Shedeur Sanders

Tony White, Satterfield and Dylan Raiola preview Colorado, matchup with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Buffs defense.

 • Staff
VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU

VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU

Match Preview as No. 2 Nebraska travels to SMU, plus how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

 • Staff
Two teams look to flip QB commit TJ Lateef, latest on three more 4-stars

Two teams look to flip QB commit TJ Lateef, latest on three more 4-stars

Latest Rumor Mill report on two teams looking to flip Nebraska QB commit TJ Lateef and three more four-star targets.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Alabama 4-star OLB commit Dawson Merritt to visit Nebraska this weekend

Alabama 4-star OLB commit Dawson Merritt to visit Nebraska this weekend

It was a close call for Dawson Merritt between Alabama and Nebraska. Now the Huskers get another shot at the 4-star OLB.

Premium contentForums content
 • Greg Smith • Rivals.com
Christian Jones: Commitment prediction on Omaha 4-star LB

Christian Jones: Commitment prediction on Omaha 4-star LB

Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes his commitment prediction on four-star Omaha LB Christian Jones.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Greg Smith • Rivals.com

in other news

WATCH: Satt, Tony White & Dylan Raiola talk Colorado, Shedeur Sanders

WATCH: Satt, Tony White & Dylan Raiola talk Colorado, Shedeur Sanders

Tony White, Satterfield and Dylan Raiola preview Colorado, matchup with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Buffs defense.

 • Staff
VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU

VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU

Match Preview as No. 2 Nebraska travels to SMU, plus how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

 • Staff
Two teams look to flip QB commit TJ Lateef, latest on three more 4-stars

Two teams look to flip QB commit TJ Lateef, latest on three more 4-stars

Latest Rumor Mill report on two teams looking to flip Nebraska QB commit TJ Lateef and three more four-star targets.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 4, 2024
Nebraska basketball set for big recruiting weekend
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Nebraska
1 - 0
Nebraska
Colorado
1 - 0
Colorado
-7.5, O/U 58.5
Nebraska
1 - 0
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
1 - 0
Northern Iowa
Finished
Nebraska
40
Arrow
Nebraska
UTEP
7
UTEP