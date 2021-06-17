Nebraska basketball June visitor preview: Week 3

Another week and another impressive list of Nebraska basketball recruits making their way to campus for official visits. Here is a rundown of the three high-profile 2022 prospects in Lincoln from Friday to Wednesday...

Ramel Lloyd Jr., PG, 2022, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

2022 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) point guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. will be the first of three official visitors this week.

Visit type: Official Nebraska has been high on Ramel Lloyd Jr.'s list since first offering him back in November. The Huskers even made his initial final list of eight schools he put out after his junior high school season, joining Rutgers, Baylor, Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Arizona, and Washington. Even after Lloyd backed off that final eight and re-opened his recruitment in April, NU remained one of his top options and eventually locked in an official visit to Lincoln on Friday-Sunday. The Woodland Hills, California, native has plenty of options with 27 confirmed offers but has said that Nebraska, Oregon, Arkansas, and Georgetown had been recruiting him the hardest lately. He took an official visit to Oregon two weeks ago and just officially visited Georgetown this past weekend. He will take a fourth official to Arkansas next week after Nebraska. Things should wrap up shortly after those trips, as Lloyd still plans on announcing his commitment on June 28, which is his father's birthday.

Joseph "JoJo" Hunter, CG, 2022, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial

2022 four-star combo guard Joseph "JoJo" Hunter will take his first official visit to NU from Sunday-Tuesday. (Courtesy of Dinos Trigonis)

Joseph Hunter's interest in Nebraska has grown by the day after picking up a Husker offer almost exactly a year ago. So much so that Hunter made Lincoln his first official visit of the summer from Sunday-Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 four-star combo guard is rated the No. 72 overall player in the 2022 class, and he's earned other offers from Arkansas, Arizona, USC, Cal, Ole Miss, Illinois, TCU, and others. But it seems like five schools have emerged as the leading candidates: Nebraska, Arkansas, Illinois, Ole Miss, and Washington. Hunter wants to schedule an official visit to Arkansas and could add trips to the other three before making his decision.

Avery Brown, CG, 2022, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial

Nebraska has been heavily involved with 2022 Rivals150 point guard Avery Brown for months, and now he'll officially visit from Monday-Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)