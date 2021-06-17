Nebraska basketball June visitor preview: Week 3
Another week and another impressive list of Nebraska basketball recruits making their way to campus for official visits.
Here is a rundown of the three high-profile 2022 prospects in Lincoln from Friday to Wednesday...
Ramel Lloyd Jr., PG, 2022, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Visit type: Official
Nebraska has been high on Ramel Lloyd Jr.'s list since first offering him back in November.
The Huskers even made his initial final list of eight schools he put out after his junior high school season, joining Rutgers, Baylor, Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Arizona, and Washington.
Even after Lloyd backed off that final eight and re-opened his recruitment in April, NU remained one of his top options and eventually locked in an official visit to Lincoln on Friday-Sunday.
The Woodland Hills, California, native has plenty of options with 27 confirmed offers but has said that Nebraska, Oregon, Arkansas, and Georgetown had been recruiting him the hardest lately.
He took an official visit to Oregon two weeks ago and just officially visited Georgetown this past weekend. He will take a fourth official to Arkansas next week after Nebraska.
Things should wrap up shortly after those trips, as Lloyd still plans on announcing his commitment on June 28, which is his father's birthday.
Joseph "JoJo" Hunter, CG, 2022, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial
Joseph Hunter's interest in Nebraska has grown by the day after picking up a Husker offer almost exactly a year ago.
So much so that Hunter made Lincoln his first official visit of the summer from Sunday-Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 four-star combo guard is rated the No. 72 overall player in the 2022 class, and he's earned other offers from Arkansas, Arizona, USC, Cal, Ole Miss, Illinois, TCU, and others.
But it seems like five schools have emerged as the leading candidates: Nebraska, Arkansas, Illinois, Ole Miss, and Washington.
Hunter wants to schedule an official visit to Arkansas and could add trips to the other three before making his decision.
Avery Brown, CG, 2022, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial
Avery Brown was an unrated three-star recruit when Nebraska offered him in October, but his stock has taken off ever since.
Now rated the No. 130 player in the 2022 class, Brown holds more than 20 D1 offers. Other schools like Indiana, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Arizona State are all showing serious interest.
But the Huskers were able to lock in his first official visit for this Monday-Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 native of Beacon Falls, Conn., is playing with the New York City-based PSA Cardinals AAU program this spring and summer after COVID-19 canceled his junior season at Northfield Mount Hermon.
Brown averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 assists over 37 games as a sophomore while playing in the lauded New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC). He shot 39 percent from 3-point range and also broke NMH’s single-game record with 17 assists.
He has planned to make his college decision before the November signing period, but that is not set in stone.