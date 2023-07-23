On Sunday, the Nebraska basketball program added a late addition to the 2023-24 roster when Matar Diop took to social media to announce he committed to the Huskers.

A sourced confirmed Diop will be on the roster for this upcoming season.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound 19-year-old is from Dakar, Senegal, and is a product of the NBA Academy Africa program. He spent last season playing at Keystone Athletic Academy, a prep school in Erie, Pennsylvania.

According to his Twitter account, Diop posted he had received offers from Seton Hall, Arizona State and Ole Miss along with the Huskers. Last year, Diop took visits to Pittsburgh and Rutgers.