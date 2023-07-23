News More News
Nebraska basketball gains late addition to roster with Matar Diop

Matar Diop. (Photo credit: Matar Diop/Twitter)
On Sunday, the Nebraska basketball program added a late addition to the 2023-24 roster when Matar Diop took to social media to announce he committed to the Huskers.

A sourced confirmed Diop will be on the roster for this upcoming season.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound 19-year-old is from Dakar, Senegal, and is a product of the NBA Academy Africa program. He spent last season playing at Keystone Athletic Academy, a prep school in Erie, Pennsylvania.

According to his Twitter account, Diop posted he had received offers from Seton Hall, Arizona State and Ole Miss along with the Huskers. Last year, Diop took visits to Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

The team is set to travel to Spain this Friday, where they'll visit Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona. A source confirmed that Diop will not be on the trip.

The Huskers will play once in each city against local teams. Nebraska will play in Madrid on July 30, Valencia on Aug. 2 and Barcelona on Aug. 5.

With Diop's addition, the Huskers have one scholarship remaining for the 2023-24 season. Here's a breakdown of the current roster:

Nebraska 2023-24 roster breakdown
Class Guard Forward Center

Senior

Keisei Tominaga

Josiah Allick


Junior

CJ Wilcher

Ahron Ulis

Brice Williams

Rienk Mast

Juwan Gary

Blaise Keita

Sophomore

Jamarques Lawrence

^Sam Hoiberg

^*Jeffrey Grace III

Freshman

*Ramel Lloyd

Eli Rice

^*Cale Jacobsen

Matar Diop

^*Henry Burt
* = Redshirt Freshman ; ^ = Walk-on

Transfers out

Former Huskers who have entered the portal since the end of last season:

>> Oleg Kojenets (transferred to Wyoming)
>> Denim Dawson (transferred to Tennessee State)
>> Quaran McPherson (Northern Illinois)
>> Wilhelm Breidenbach (Washington)

