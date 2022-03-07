Nebraska baseball series against Long Beach State canceled due to weather

Husker baseball's series against Long Beach State, which was scheduled to begin on Friday, March 11, has been canceled due to the projected weather in Lincoln, Neb as LBSU's social media announced.

The games were originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Dirtbags were scheduled to be Nebraska's first home series of the season. The Huskers have spent the first three weekends of the season playing teams in Texas.

The Huskers game against Kansas State, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, was announced to be changed to Wednesday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. due to weather and travel complications with the K-State baseball program. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and available on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska has gone 4-7 to begin the season, defeating Northwestern State twice and UT Arlington in its most recent series.

The Big Red's first home series will be against New Mexico State as they take on the Aggies on March 15 and 16 in a mid-week series.