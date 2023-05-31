Nebraska football officially has half of its 2023 season schedule now set.

The Huskers announced the kickoff times and TV information for five of their games this fall, and one game has a kickoff time down to three potential windows.

Note: all times are listed in Central Time

Nebraska will kick off its season at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 on FOX and will then travel to Colorado for an 11 a.m. kickoff Sept. 9 against the Buffaloes on FOX. The game in Boulder will be part of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. The Huskers will then return to Lincoln for their home opener at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 against Northern Illinois on FS1.

Nebraska also announced a 7 p.m. kickoff time for its Oct. 6 Friday night road game at Illinois, which will also be broadcast on FS1, and an 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Black Friday home game against Iowa on Nov. 24 that will be broadcast on CBS.

The Huskers' Homecoming game against Purdue on Oct. 28 will kick off at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., but the TV information has not yet been announced.

Nebraska's matchup with the Hawkeyes will be the Huskers' first scheduled CBS game since the 2009 Gator Bowl and their first-regular season game on CBS since a Nov. 23, 1990 game at Oklahoma.

Game times and TV information for the other six games on the Huskers' schedule will be announced 6-12 days in advance of those contests. The times still to be determined on Nebraska's schedule are home games against Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23), Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21) and Maryland (Nov. 11) and road matchups with Michigan State (Nov. 4) and Wisconsin (Nov. 18).

The upcoming season will be the first year of the Big Ten's new TV deal in which the conference will have games broadcast on CBS, FOX and NBC. The Big Ten Network and FS1 will continue to carry games on cable networks, while NBCUniversal's direct-to-consumer platform, Peacock, will carry Big Ten games for the first time. All games televised on NBC will also be available for streaming on Peacock. Games exclusive to Peacock will only be available on that platform.

