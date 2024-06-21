Nebraska adds transfer kicker John Hohl
Nebraska has introduced more competition to its kicker room.
On Friday morning transfer kicker John Hohl announced he committed to Nebraska. Hohl is an in-state product and 2023 class member from Lincoln Southwest who spent his true freshman season in 2024 at Iowa Western Community College.
Hohl, who's the younger brother of former Nebraska punter Jacob Hohl, entered the transfer portal after his redshirt season with the Reivers and received an opportunity with Coastal Carolina, which is coached by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Tim Beck.
Hohl committed to Coastal Carolina but later flipped to his hometown Huskers.
"First off I want to thank Coach Beck and the entire Coastal Carolina coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level," Hohl wrote on X. "After many discussions with my family, I will be switching my commitment to play football at the University of Nebraska! I am extremely grateful and excited to be a part of Husker Nation!"
According to Kohl's Kicking, Hohl is the No. 1-ranked transfer kicker.
Nebraska currently lists two kickers on the roster in returning sophomore starter Tristan Alvano and true freshman Nico Ottomanelli.
Alvano, a highly-touted kicker recruit out of nearby Omaha Westside, struggled for the most part during his true freshman season in 2023, going 9-of-15 on the season. After making a 27-yard field goal in the season-opener, he missed his next three attempts, one each against Colorado, Louisiana Tech and Michigan.
Alvano did better to end the season, making 8 of his next 11 attempts, which included a 55-yarder against Purdue.
However, Alvano went 1-of-2 in both the losses late in the year to Wisconsin and Iowa. Against the Badgers, his 42-yard attempt that would've cut Wisconsin's halftime lead to 14-13 sailed right. The following week against Iowa, in a 10-all tie with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter, Alvano's 44-yard attempt missed to the left.
In the spring game, Alvano went 1-of-3, making a 40-yarder while missing from 32 and 43 yards.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel