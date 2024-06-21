Nebraska has introduced more competition to its kicker room.

On Friday morning transfer kicker John Hohl announced he committed to Nebraska. Hohl is an in-state product and 2023 class member from Lincoln Southwest who spent his true freshman season in 2024 at Iowa Western Community College.

Hohl, who's the younger brother of former Nebraska punter Jacob Hohl, entered the transfer portal after his redshirt season with the Reivers and received an opportunity with Coastal Carolina, which is coached by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Hohl committed to Coastal Carolina but later flipped to his hometown Huskers.

"First off I want to thank Coach Beck and the entire Coastal Carolina coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level," Hohl wrote on X. "After many discussions with my family, I will be switching my commitment to play football at the University of Nebraska! I am extremely grateful and excited to be a part of Husker Nation!"