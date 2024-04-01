A bit of schedule news for the Nebraska men’s basketball program was revealed on Monday.

According to a report from D1 Docket, the Huskers, fresh off a 23-win season and the first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in a decade, will host non-conference opponents Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 9 and South Dakota on Nov. 27 for the 2024-25 season.

The report also included the next two in-state rivalry matchups between Nebraska and Creighton, which saw its season end in the Sweet 16.

The Huskers will travel to Omaha next season to play the Bluejays on Nov. 23, which happens to be the same Saturday as the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game in Lincoln. Game times have not been scheduled yet.

Two seasons from now, Nebraska will host Creighton in Lincoln on Dec. 7, 2025.

Nebraska has only played Bethune-Cookman once, and it happened on Dec. 20, 2003. The Huskers, then coached by Barry Collier, won that game 70-26 inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Since November 2010, Nebraska is 5-0 against South Dakota. The last time the Huskers and the Coyotes tangled was Nov. 27, 2021, and Nebraska got a 83-70 victory inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.