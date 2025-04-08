Nebraska adds familiar face in Rhode Island transfer Jamarques Lawrence

He's back.
Jamarques Lawrence announced his transfer to Nebraska today. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard spent the first two seasons of his college career in Lincoln with the Huskers — 2022-23 and 2023-24 — before transferring to Rhode Island last offseason.
The New Jersey native started 31 games with the Rams out of the Atlantic 10 Conference and averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% from the field and a career-best 39.1% on an average of 4.9 3-point attempts per game.
Lawrence will be a senior with one season of eligibility remaining in 2025-26.
Lawrence scored in double-digits in 13 of his 31 games at Rhode Island, with a season- and career-high 20 points coming in a win over St. Bonaventure on Feb. 12. That also happened to be the night Lawrence sank a clutch, game-winning corner 3 at the buzzer, while getting fouled, to give his team the win:
Lawrence finished his season strong, averaging 11.2 points per game in his final 12 games. He also shot 45% from 3 (26-of-58) during that stretch.
During his fist stint at Nebraska, Lawrence played in 62 games with 35 starts, 23 of which came as a sophomore in 2023-24. That season he averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 35.6% on 3.0 3s per game.
In his first two seasons at Nebraska, Lawrence shot a combined 62% from the free-throw line (49-of-79). He connected on 77.1% of his free throws as a sophomore. Lawrence showed improvement at the charity strip at Rhode Island, as he made a career-best 87.3% of his attempts (48-of-55).
Lawrence is the third transfer addition of the 2025 cycle for Nebraska.
Here's a quick rundown of the comings and goings from Nebraska's roster so far:
Nebraska transfers in:
> Pryce Sandfort | F | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility (April 4)
> Ugnius Jarusevicius | F | one season of eligibility (April 5)
> Jamarques Lawrence | G | Rhode Island + Nebraska | one season of eligibility (April 8)
Nebraska transfers out:
> Gavin Griffiths (April 7)
