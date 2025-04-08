Nebraska adds familiar face in Rhode Island transfer Jamarques Lawrence

He's back.

Jamarques Lawrence announced his transfer to Nebraska today. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound guard spent the first two seasons of his college career in Lincoln with the Huskers — 2022-23 and 2023-24 — before transferring to Rhode Island last offseason.

The New Jersey native started 31 games with the Rams out of the Atlantic 10 Conference and averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% from the field and a career-best 39.1% on an average of 4.9 3-point attempts per game.

Lawrence will be a senior with one season of eligibility remaining in 2025-26.

Lawrence scored in double-digits in 13 of his 31 games at Rhode Island, with a season- and career-high 20 points coming in a win over St. Bonaventure on Feb. 12. That also happened to be the night Lawrence sank a clutch, game-winning corner 3 at the buzzer, while getting fouled, to give his team the win: