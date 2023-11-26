Year 1 of the Matt Rhule Era officially came to a close in Friday's loss to Iowa as the Nebraska football program looks to lick its wounds, regroup and attack Year 2 in earnest.

As we sit here on Rhule's one-year anniversary of having been sworn in as the Huskers' head coach, here are the final snap counts for the Huskers' offense, defense, special teams and the 27-man true freshman class in their first year of the new regime.

>> Season grades are based on data from Pro Football Focus.

>> Number in parenthesis is total games played out of 12.

>> Players in italics suffered season-ending injuries.

=========================