Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
From his third pitch of the game to his last at the end of the fifth inning, it was clear that Nebraska baseball ace Brett Sears – the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year – was not his usual sharp and in-command self on Friday.
Perhaps going against a national power in the SEC had to do with that.
The Florida Gators – one of the more questioned at-large bids of this year's NCAA Tournament field after finishing 28-27 (13-17 SEC) against the No. 1 schedule in the country – hit Sears hard, early and often. And the Gators' pitching did enough to the Husker bats as Nebraska's offense squandered its limited opportunities.
