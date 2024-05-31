From his third pitch of the game to his last at the end of the fifth inning, it was clear that Nebraska baseball ace Brett Sears – the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year – was not his usual sharp and in-command self on Friday.

Perhaps going against a national power in the SEC had to do with that.

The Florida Gators – one of the more questioned at-large bids of this year's NCAA Tournament field after finishing 28-27 (13-17 SEC) against the No. 1 schedule in the country – hit Sears hard, early and often. And the Gators' pitching did enough to the Husker bats as Nebraska's offense squandered its limited opportunities.