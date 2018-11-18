Nebraska added another talented athlete to its 2019 recruiting class Sunday night as Myles Farmer announced his commitment to the Huskers. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake had 23 offers to his name and picked NU over the likes of Louisville, Ole Miss, UCF, NC State, West Virginia, Oregon, Missouri and Virginia Tech among several others. Farmer becomes the 21st known commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Farmer's commitment means for Nebraska.

1. Nebraska offered Atlanta defensive back Myles Farmer way back on February 1 and have been on him ever since that time. The coaching staff was able to secure his first official visit this past weekend and showed Farmer and his family enough to make them want to shut down the recruiting process before taking any other visits. 2. The thing you notice first about Farmer on film is his size. He looks to be every bit of 6-foot-3, 190-pounds and has tremendous length. Ever since defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrived at Nebraska he's been talking about the need for athletes that can run and length on that side of the football. Farmer fits the bill in that regard and now gives the Huskers two very intriguing defensive backs with similar builds and skill sets along with recent commitment Javin Wright who is also 6-foot-3, 190-pounds. There's no telling what those two players could grow into after a year or two under strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval. 3. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher values a lot of skills from prospects, but perhaps the thing he values most of all is toughness and physicality. Farmer is a very physical player on defense as he's not afraid to down and lend help in the run game and will also lay the wood in coverage. He also has a knack for making plays on the football which is another thing Coach Fisher is looking for. Farmer seems to be a college safety that has some cover skills of a corner and hits more like a linebacker.

4. Farmer has the ability to project to several different positions at the next level, but will be starting out as a safety which is a big position of need for the Huskers. NU loses three safeties to graduation this year in Tre Neal, Antonio Reed and Aaron Williams. While Nebraska already has a couple DB commits that could also play safety, Farmer is the first commit that has been tabbed as a safety from the get go. 5. I really like it when I see wide receivers that also play defensive back and defensive backs that also play wide receivers. Farmer is a two-way player for Westlake and you can tell that he has great ball skills which should really help him at Nebraska. He does a great job of tracking the ball in the air and catching it at its highest point. His height and length to go along with his ball skills gives him a huge advantage as a safety. 6. Farmer comes from a very good program in Westlake. It's a school that not only produces top-level talent on a yearly basis, but it also plays a very competitive schedule. We've seen kids come from Atlanta that have been able to adjust quickly to the college game at Nebraska and I believe Farmer will be able to do that as well given his background at Westlake. 7. Nebraska continues to do work in the state of Georgia and specifically in the Atlanta area. Farmer now gives the Huskers four commits from Georgia in this class and there's a very real possibility that we could see them end up with two or three more in the coming weeks or months.

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 4 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 2 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 1 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

