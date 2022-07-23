More details on Malachi Coleman, impact of wins and losses on NU 2023 class

Malachi Coleman provided the biggest Nebraska-related news of the day on Friday as the Lincoln East star announced a new commitment date.

The No. 1-ranked player in the state and No. 54-ranked overall player in the Class of 2023, the borderline five-star prospect is arguably the Huskers' most important in-state recruit of the last decade.

So, how confident should Nebraska fans feel after Coleman moved up his decision date from Dec. 21 to Oct. 15?

Pretty good, says Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter.

Carpenter appeared on The Happy Hour on 93.7 The Ticket with Nick Sehnert and Enrique Alvarez-Clary on Friday to break down the Huskers' position with the highly coveted target.

"I think [Nebraska fans] should be feeling pretty confident. I think they're in a pretty strong position for Malachi, and I would not have said that back in May," Carpenter said. "It looked like Nebraska was not in a healthy place for him at all, and then that completely flipped on its head and they've come on very strong. It's a charge led by Mickey Joseph. That relationship is as strong as Malachi has.

"And that official visit June 3-5, if this winds up being a Nebraska recruiting win, I think we're gonna look back on that weekend as sort of a turning point when he was there with guys like Barry Jackson and Omarion Miller who are now in the class."