News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-27 21:30:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Monstrous OT Yager felt connection to Nebraska staff

OT Branson Yager commits to the Huskers
OT Branson Yager commits to the Huskers
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsBryan
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Maybe a little out of the blue, but also a breath of fresh air for Nebraska fans tonight, was the Branson Yager commitment news. The Huskers landed their third offensive lineman in the 2021 class. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}