Monday practice nuggets: Defense continues to impress
Here are some quick notes to pass along from Nebraska’s full-pads practice on Monday morning…***Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said pretty much all of the offensive install was complete at this...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news