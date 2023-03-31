MJ Sherman wasn’t confident about departing from Georgia and leaving behind a coaching staff that was a match for the way he wanted to be pushed. That’s one reason he felt the pressure and “high anxiety” of a “new chapter” in his life and career when he came to Nebraska.

Jimari Butler didn’t think that Matt Rhule and the new Huskers’ staff even wanted him on the roster at first. That’s what led to his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 7.

One chat from Rhule changed Butler’s outlook, as the head coach quickly got him on the phone and made it clear Nebraska absolutely wanted him as part of its future. That conversation was coupled with Tony White getting hired on Dec. 8, and Butler withdrew from the portal on Dec. 9.

Rhule also sparked Sherman’s decision to sign with the Huskers. That choice came after longer, more in-depth conversations between the two during Sherman’s visit to Lincoln in mid-January. He got into town on Jan. 13, the same day he entered the portal, and was committed to Nebraska three days later.

Now, 16 weeks after Butler decided to stay and a little more than 10 weeks after Sherman decided to come, those two are now creating an on- and off-field chemistry together that is leading to a compelling duo as part of the Huskers’ new-look defense.

A major piece of that White-led 3-3-5 scheme is the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot that appears to be labeled the “Jack” on this Husker team. That hybrid position was previously called the “EDGE” in prior years. But “EDGE” was wiped away from positional listings on the new, official roster, and Sherman twice called it the “Jack” during his Thursday media interview.

Semantics aside, it doesn’t really matter all that much what the position is called. Hell, call it the "Galactic Playmaker Position," and it won’t change the bottom line: It’s going to be important. Going further, Sherman believes it’s a position that has a chance to become a vital piece of this defense and, in turn, help lead to a strong start in the Rhule Era.