Can the first win of the Scott Frost era finally come today at home against Minnesota? After putting together their best performance of the season last week at Northwestern, Nebraska returns home for four of the next five games in a critical game against Minnesota (3-3, 0-3). As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Husker victory against the Gophers. NU enters today's game as a 4 point favorite.

Getty Images

KEYS TO VICTORY: Minnesota at Nebraska

KEY 1: Winning on early downs For both Nebraska's offense and defense, early down success will be as important as anything. The Gophers will go all out to try to stop the run and also establish their running game. NU has to be up to this challenge. KEY 2: Matching Minnesota's physicality Last week against Ohio State the Gophers inserted 6-foot-9, 400-pound offensive lineman Daniel Faalele on their offensive line to try and move the Buckeyes. The move made a major impact and helped Minnesota move the ball on the Buckeyes. The Huskers need to be aware of this match-up on Saturday. KEY 3: A quick start on offense We have only seen one quick start at home on offense for Nebraska, and that came against Purdue, but was quickly overshadowed by what the Boilermakers did when they got the ball. NU needs to have a quick start again and pick up where they left off last week at Northwestern. KEY 4: The kicking game Nebraska cannot afford to leave points off the board. Last week kicker Barrett Pickering left 4 points off the board against Northwestern. The Huskers are not good enough to do this. KEY 5: Treat Saturday like a new season I thought Troy Walters said it best. Saturday is a new six-game season. The Huskers need to treat today as the start of that. This is a very winnable game at home NU has to have if they want to salvage anything this season.

Getty Images

EXPERT TAKE: Minnesota at Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher The first win of the Scott Frost era comes today. The Huskers are getting Minnesota at the right time, as they come to Lincoln physically worn down after last week's solid showing against Ohio State. The Gophers won't have an answer for Adrian Martinez. Nebraska 31, Minnesota 24 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer The tide had to turn eventually for Nebraska, and this week is set up to do exactly that. Nebraska is the better team today, and as long as Huskers actually play like it, this will finally be the first victory of the Scott Frost era. Nebraska 34, Minnesota 17 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst Nebraska took yet another step in the right direction last week but was still unable to lock up the win. This is finally the week where they’re able to get it done. The Huskers will be able to move the ball on the Gopher defense and the Blackshirts will keep Minnesota’s true freshman quarterback and run game in check just enough to preserve the close win at home. Nebraska 28, Minnesota 27 ############################## Mike'l Severe - Omaha World Herald Bottom Line This is the first time all season that my numbers have Nebraska even with the opponent. Funny thing is the model picks a 28-28 final. Since that is not possible I think the combination of Nebraska being able to get over the top on the Gopher defense and their young QB turning the ball over will lead to a pretty comfortable first win of the Frost era. Nebraska 35, Minnesota 23 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director It's time. It's time to end the streak. A school worst 0-6 start and ten straight defeats overall dating back to last season, also a new worst for Nebraska football. But, it all ends Saturday. Saturday is going to be a celebration, making the dance party after the Michigan State upset of 2015 look childish. The Huskers run it, they stop the run and control the line of scrimmage against the Gophers and finish a game for the first time in the Scott Frost era. Nebraska 37, Minnesota 21

HuskerOnline Week 8 Score Predictions Week 8 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Minnesota at Nebraska 31-24 Nebraska 34-17 Nebraska 28-27 Nebraska 35-23 Nebraska 37-21 Nebraska Maryland at Iowa 37-20 Iowa 31-14 Iowa 31-21 Iowa 31-17 Iowa 31-30 Iowa Michigan at Mich. State 27-21 Michigan 24-16 Michigan 28-23 Michigan 24-20 Michigan 23-17 Michigan Ohio State at Purdue 41-31 Ohio State 45-24 Ohio State 45-30 Ohio State 41-35 Ohio State 38-28 Ohio State Oregon at Wash. State 41-38 Oregon 38-35 Oregon 31-30 Oregon 37-34 WSU 34-31 WSU Miss. State at LSU 31-23 LSU 28-21 LSU 33-28 LSU 24-20 LSU 24-20 LSU