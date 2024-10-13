Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football get back to the field next weekend with a road matchup against a ranked Indiana Hoosiers team.

Unbeknownst to most, the Huskers vs. Hoosiers battle will be a big-time matchup in the Big Ten between programs that are both having resurgent seasons.

Before we get set for that pivotal game, we take a look at the back half of Nebraska's season as a whole.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out in the second half of the Huskers' season in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.