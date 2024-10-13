Advertisement

Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 7 picks ATS

Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 7 picks ATS

Our final record predictions for Nebraska, plus our staff's CFB Week 7 picks against the spread.

VB Match Previews: Red-hot Huskers host No. 10 Purdue and unranked Rutgers

VB Match Previews: Red-hot Huskers host No. 10 Purdue and unranked Rutgers

Volleyball match previews as Nebraska looks to win its 12th and 13th matches in a row against No. 10 Purdue and Rutgers.

LOOK: Matt Rhule visits priority flip target committed to SEC powerhouse

LOOK: Matt Rhule visits priority flip target committed to SEC powerhouse

Rivals' Greg Smith and Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese report on Matt Rhule's visit to see a priority flip target.

Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams

Midseason Review: Superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams

Midseason superlatives for Nebraska's offense and special teams in a special edition of The Nebraska Football Show

With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"

With bye week, Raiola says team needs to "step on it and keep going"

Dylan Raiola understands that the bye week is a time to keep pushing, not coast and relax.

Published Oct 13, 2024
Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview
Inside Nebraska

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football get back to the field next weekend with a road matchup against a ranked Indiana Hoosiers team.

Unbeknownst to most, the Huskers vs. Hoosiers battle will be a big-time matchup in the Big Ten between programs that are both having resurgent seasons.

Before we get set for that pivotal game, we take a look at the back half of Nebraska's season as a whole.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out in the second half of the Huskers' season in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.

