McDowell loves visit to Nebraska; rates it a '10'
The last two weekends for Nebraska have allowed them to bring in some of their top targets in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. The Huskers hosted pass rushing specialist Kennedy McDowell from Frisco (Texas) Memorial this weekend. The three-star recruit got chills behind the scenes of the recruiting visit to Lincoln.
“We got to Lincoln on Saturday at about 1:30,” McDowell said. “We didn’t really get to do too much,1111 but we soaked up the whole experience from the very first moment. We did get our height and weight taken and got an academic presentation.
“We didn’t get a tour, though, because it was game day. I did get to go inside the locker room, though. Literally, I had chills, We also got to see a presentation of the new facilities and they look like they will be nice.”
McDowell and his family made their way out onto the field after the presentations. The 6-foot-4 and 198-pounder said that the visit made him him as part of the team.
“Seeing that stadium really did make me feel lucky, especially being on the sideline for warmups. I felt so included in all of the things that I got to do.”
McDowell isn't 100% sure where the Nebraska staff sees him playing. He plays defensive end now and he could do either end or outside linebacker in college.
“I play defensive end,” McDowell said. “I could play outside linebacker or defensive end, and I really don’t have a preference at all considering wherever they put me I will get the job done.”
McDowell was clearly impressed with what he saw this weekend at Nebraska. He said that the visit gets a perfect score and that he was most impressed with the Nebraska fan base.
“It was a ‘10’,” McDowell said. “The best part about my trip was the sea of red.”
Kendall McDowell was also supposed to visit Nebraska this weekend. Kennedy confirmed he is Kendall's twin brother. The Huskers were looking at him, but Kendall is distancing himself from the game of football.
“Kendall is my twin brother! Kind of crazy, huh? He is straying away from football, but he does play safety. He’s a baseball commit. He spoke with the Nebraska baseball coaches while he was there.”