McDowell loves visit to Nebraska; rates it a '10'

The last two weekends for Nebraska have allowed them to bring in some of their top targets in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. The Huskers hosted pass rushing specialist Kennedy McDowell from Frisco (Texas) Memorial this weekend. The three-star recruit got chills behind the scenes of the recruiting visit to Lincoln.

“We got to Lincoln on Saturday at about 1:30,” McDowell said. “We didn’t really get to do too much,1111 but we soaked up the whole experience from the very first moment. We did get our height and weight taken and got an academic presentation.

“We didn’t get a tour, though, because it was game day. I did get to go inside the locker room, though. Literally, I had chills, We also got to see a presentation of the new facilities and they look like they will be nice.”

McDowell and his family made their way out onto the field after the presentations. The 6-foot-4 and 198-pounder said that the visit made him him as part of the team.

“Seeing that stadium really did make me feel lucky, especially being on the sideline for warmups. I felt so included in all of the things that I got to do.”