Nebraska got the good news they were waiting for on Wednesday.

Prized running back recruit Maurice Washington out of Stockton, Calif. has been cleared as a full academic qualifier by the NCAA.

The news was confirmed to HuskerOnline by a Nebraska, football spokesperson on Wednesday afternoon. It came on the heels of Washington's late-night tweet that he had been officially admitted into the University of Nebraska on Tuesday.

Originally it was thought Washington was going to have to take an academic redshirt, but this news now makes him immediately eligible for the 2018 season. Washington is expected to join NU in Lincoln over the coming days.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound Washington will move into a crowded running back room with Greg Bell, Jaylin Bradley, Devine Ozigbo, Miles Jones and Mikale Wilbon among others.

As a senior in high school at Trinity Christian Academy in Texas, Washington rushed for 1,253 yards on 123 carries, to go along with 582 yards receiving.

He finished his senior season with 2,112 all-purpose yards, averaging over 13 yards per touch. Washington was also named the MVP of the Under Armour All-American Game, where he had 159 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. He was the first player in the 10-year history of the Under Army All-American Game to score both a receiving and rushing touchdown.