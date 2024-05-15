Nebraska football and head coach Matt Rhule are plenty far removed from the Huskers' spring ball season and far enough removed from college football's spring transfer window.

Now, it's all steam ahead to the summer with recruiting camp season around the corner in June and, soon enough, fall training camp for his Year 2 squad coming before we know it in late July/early August.

Rhule put a brief bow on the spring and gave a mini preview of what's ahead in the summer during a Tuesday night appearance on Huskers Radio Network. It was immediately evident that Rhule – coming off leading a major spring recruiting weekend of big-time visitors – wasn't necessarily in tip-top shape as he spoke in a raspy voice and had a mild cough.

As a result, his interview was shorter than many have come accustomed to over the last 18 months.

“You can kind of hear I’m a little bit under the weather because we haven't rested very much. But that's the job," Rhule said. "People in the state work hard, they expect us to work hard, they expect us to grind. We're lucky to have the resources here to fly all over the country in recruiting. We’re lucky to have the interest in us that people come from all over the country in recruiting. But at the end of the day, I love people, I love relationships, I love connections, and that's what recruiting comes down to. So it's fun to have people here, spend time with them and see if this is the right fit for them.”

Still, Rhule gave some good stuff as he updated things on the Huskers and discussed the transfer portal, potential position changes on the current roster and Nebraska's upcoming camp season.

Here is what he said on all three topics: