Nebraska released the contract and salary info for new secondary coach John Butler and senior assistant Jamar Mozee.
Practice notebook on Nebraska's summer freshman enrollees at quarterback and defensive back
Nebraska's 15th practice of fall camp was on Friday, with a portion of the workout open to the media.
Early look at Nebraska's 2026 big board as the staff turns the page to the next cycle
Fatherhood has helped change Elijah Jeudy for the better.
