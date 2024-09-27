Marik: Whatever weather, Nebraska needs to run the ball at Purdue
Merrillville, Ind. — So here we are in gray-skied and windy Merrillville, Indiana, about 82 miles north of Ross-Ade Stadium, the site of Nebraska’s Saturday morning get-right game against the Purdu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news