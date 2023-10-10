The injury bug has once again taken a bite out of the Nebraska football program: Starting wide receiver Marcus Washington is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Matt Rhule announced on Tuesday.

Washington went down with the knee injury after getting his foot twisted in the turf against Illinois on Friday night while blocking downfield in a one-on-one matchup against an Illini defensive back.

That injury came on the very next play after he had recorded the second-longest catch of his two-year Husker career (39 yards) on their second offensive play of the game. The play got Nebraska out of a hole at its own 1-yard line, and it was the latest example of Washington starting to gain some traction and momentum only for it to be stopped in its tracks.

Washington's torn ACL is to the same left knee that he injured in the first week of August upon returning from a broken bone in his right hand. Washington broke the bone in his hand just prior to the start of fall camp and missed the first week of practice. In his very first practice upon returning from that injury, he banged up his left knee after an awkward landing on a pass play. It all led to an unceremonious start to a season in which he was looked upon as the team’s No. 1 or 2 receiver.

Finally, after all of that, it looked like Washington was gaining some momentum. He hauled in a 56-yard catch from Heinrich Haarberg against Michigan last week on the first play of the second half. That had been the most recent highlight play of his season thus far, but he had standout moments against:

Minnesota: Three catches for 31 yards as Jeff Sims’ favorite target upon returning from the suspension

Colorado: His downfield blocking took out the two most important defenders on Sims’ 57-yard touchdown run

Northern Illinois: 26-yard catch from Haarberg over the middle of the field to spark Nebraska’s first touchdown drive of the first half on the season, plus some more effective downfield blocking for Haarberg (though that effort was mostly negated when Washington was incorrectly flagged for holding on the quarterback’s 75-yard touchdown run).