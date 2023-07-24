I finished watching Season 2 of “The Bear” after some binge-watching of the show’s two seasons on Hulu over the last week.

If you haven’t heard of it, “The Bear” has become one of the most popular shows in America over the last month after the second season came out in late June.

It’s a show about the restaurant industry centered around a chef in Chicago, named Carmy, who is trying to keep his family’s sandwich shop alive as the business is on the verge of going under. Not the greatest show I’ve ever seen, but I recommend it.

For those who haven’t seen it, the following analogy isn’t for you. For those who have, try this comparison on for size:

Matt Rhule is Carmy.

Carmy is Matt Rhule.

I was about midway through Season 2, and was actually watching a different show on my couch, when that analogy randomly hit me. Hear me out (spoiler alert):

Carmy is highly respected in his profession, he flamed out and had to leave for a different job, took over a very poorly run and disorganized operation but one that has the infrastructure and history to be great, he’s a super-intense boss who demands high-quality effort and organization but still very clearly cares about the people he’s demanding it from, he has implemented a ton of methods and organization strategies that have proven to work at previous jobs, strips down what he took over and essentially starts the whole thing over.

It’s all there.

Anyway, with that out of the way, let’s get to the latest mailbag. As always, thank you to those who have submitted questions. Head to this thread on the Insider’s Board to submit one of your own.