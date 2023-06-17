The Nebraska Volleyball team added a local commit Saturday morning with a 2025 pledge from Lincoln Lutheran defensive specialist/libero Keri Leimbach.

The 5-foot-4 Nebraska native joins a 2025 class that has become a big turning point in the Husker program. That class is projected to replace the five current juniors that are set to graduate following the 2024 season.

According to PrepDig.com, Leimbach is ranked as the No. 39 overall recruit and the sixth-ranked DS/L in the class. Leimbach has been one of the best – perhaps the best – at the DS/L position in the class ever since she stepped onto the court in her freshman season with Lincoln Lutheran.

"I am so, so excited to announce that I have committed to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska," Leimbach said in her commitment post on Instagram. "I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way. Thank you to Coach Cook, Coach Reyes, Coach Hunter and Coach Larson for giving me this incredible opportunity."

She's produced two equally impressive seasons as she recorded 460 digs, 67 aces and 77 assists in her debut season while helping the Warriors to back-to-back state championships — the first in C1, the second in C2. During another championship season last fall, Leimbach eclipsed those numbers with 473 digs, 68 aces and 106 assists.

In the club scene, Leimbach is on the Nebraska ONE Synergy team and is teammates with another Lincoln native – Natalie Wardlow, a priority Nebraska target at middle blocker who attends Lincoln Southeast.

Leimbach becomes the second member of the 2025 class for the Huskers joining No. 1-rated setter Campbell Flynn who committed on Saturday after choosing Nebraska over Texas.

Leimbach will become the third DS/L when she join the roster in 2025 as she'll be in the same position group as Laney Choboy and fellow Nebraska native Olivia Mauch. ChoBoy will be a junior while Mauch will only be in her second season as a sophomore. It will be a changing of the guard when 2025 rolls around as All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez is set to graduate after the 2024 season.

