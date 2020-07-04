HuskerOnline - Latrell Neville commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

July 4 started off with a bang for Nebraska as they have landed a big-time playmaker to its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of Latrell Neville. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver had over 40 offers to his name and picked the Huskers over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech and several others. Neville becomes the 11th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Neville means for the Huskers.

Four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville announced his commitment to Nebraska on the 4th of July. (Rivals.com)

1. You have to give a lot of credit to the Nebraska coaching staff for not only recruiting Latrell Neville hard prior to his commitment to Virginia Tech, but also for staying in the picture with him while he was having second thoughts. New offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick was critical here for the Huskers. 2. Neville's commitment now gives the Huskers two receivers in its 2021 recruiting class which means we could see them be done at the position unless they decide to add a Duck-R type of player that could play in the slot or also line up in the backfield. 3. The Huskers have placed an emphasis on adding some size to its receiver room over the last few recruiting class and they have made major strides in doing. Standing at 6-foot-4, Neville will be one of the biggest wideouts in the room along with the 6-foot-4 Omar Manning from the 2020 recruiting class. NU's other 2021 receiver commit, Shawn Hardy, comes in at 6-foot-3 and 2020 signee Zavier Betts also comes in at 6-foot-3.

4. Nebraska has been able to go into the Lone Star state and snag a four-star wide receiver for the second year in a row as they signed top JUCO wideout Omar Manning last year. Texas has been a state where NU has wanted to start building more of a presence in under Scott Frost and it looks like they are starting to accomplish that although Neville is technically a Louisiana transplant. 5. On the field, Neville is an automatic mismatch on the outside with his height and overall size. He's a physical player that understands how to use his size and length to his advantage as a receiver and he's also a willing and capable blocker on the edge in the run game which is also something the Huskers have lacked consistency in doing well recently. 6. Neville projects best as an outside receiver at the next level, but he shows the ability to do a lot of different things on film. He can operate out of the slot to create mismatches there as well and has been used on end arounds and in the screen game in high school. The teams he has been on the past two seasons have not been very wide open passing attacks, but he should have more of an opportunity to create plays in the pass game this coming season. 7. The Huskers are getting a major steal in Neville. This is a big-bodied wideout that has well over 40 offers to his name and was being recruited heavily by the likes of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State early on in the process. Nebraska is not only getting a player they feel fits the scheme well at his position, but one they don't have many of on the current team. You can't coach 6-foot-4, 190-pounds with tremendous body control. Neville is a motivated young man that is poised for a big senior season and very productive college career.

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

