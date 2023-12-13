As the Dec. 20-22 early signing period quickly approaches, Nebraska football continues to make moves on the recruiting trail. Today, the Huskers added to their 2024 class with the commitment of Xander Ruggeroli , a three-star offensive tackle from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7, 284-pound Ruggeroli joins a Husker 2024 offensive line haul that also includes four-star prospects at tackle in Grant Brix of Logan (Iowa) and guard in Preston Taumua of Waipahu (Hawaii), in addition to three-star interior linemen Landen Davidson of Broomfield (Colo.), Jake Peters of Cedar Falls (Iowa) and Gibson Pyle of Klein (Texas) Cain.

Ruggeroli visited Nebraska for the Purdue game in October and owns offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Fresno State, Boston College and others.

"The people in the town and the staff support Nebraska so much," Ruggeroli told Inside Nebraska of why he committed to the Huskers. "Even in Vegas walking in stores, you won’t see a Raiders flag unless it’s a sports store. In Nebraska, every restaurant and place is for it."

Ruggeroli is the Huskers' latest addition out of Bishop Gorman. Other products from the Las Vegas program who signed with Nebraska include wideout Tyjon Lindsey and Nick Gates.

He is expected to sign with the Huskers during the early period next week to officially join the next wave of talent under their soon-to-be third-year offensive line coach, Donovan Raiola.

Nebraska’s offensive line under Raiola continued to improve as the 2023 season went on. The Huskers ended last season averaging 4.44 yards per carry, third-best in the Big Ten.

Raiola had his contract extended by one year, through December 2024, and was given a pay raise of $175,000. The bump in pay brings his annual salary to $500,000.