Large group of Nebraskans will take part in Lindenwood Mega Camp
The Lindenwood University Mega Camp just outside of St. Louis has turned into one of the largest events of its kind in the country.
The two-day event this year will be broken up into four sessions for high school prospects on Friday and Saturday, along with a JUCO/transfer portal session and a specialists session. In total, over 1,250 prospects are registered for the two-day event.
Several of the top prospects in the state of Nebraska will take part in the camp.
Coaches from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, K-State, Kent State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma, Western Michigan, Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Miami of Ohio will all be there for one or both sessions from the FBS ranks. Several other FCS schools and lower-division schools will also be at the camp.
Here is a position-by-position breakdown of top confirmed Nebraskans that will be in Lindenwood on either Friday or Saturday for the Mega Camp.
QUARTERBACK
HOL take: Fresh off two Power Five offers this week, what kind of traction can Daniel Kaelin get at Lindenwood?
WIDE RECEIVER
HOL take: It is not a very deep year in overall wide receiver talent in terms of FBS and FCS prospects in the state.
TIGHT END
HOL take: Lindenmeyer will have a private workout with Nebraska later this month. Thompson is an under-the-radar name to watch. Wilke is one of Elkhorn South's top prospects for 2022.
OFFENSIVE LINE
HOL take: Sledge is one of the top names to watch in Nebraska for 2023. He more than likely will receive Power Five offers sooner rather than later. Rickels has been on a lot of radars this off-season. This will be the first time he'll be able to work out in front of several coaches.
LINEBACKER
HOL take: Both Appleget and Hubert are two of the top uncommitted class of 2022 names in Nebraska. Appleget just picked up Minnesota and Nebraska offers this week. Hubert's top offers are Buffalo and North Texas. This will be a big camp for both Appleget and Hubert to possibly pull in some more offers.
Davies is another name that hopes to break through with a strong showing. He has no offers at this point, but with a strong 40-time, he could turn some heads. He's been training locally in Lincoln with speed coach Chris Slatt.
ATHLETE
HOL take: Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac is one of the top running back in the state, but projects at a number of positions, including safety. He's going to test really well and could possibly pull in a few more offers. He currently has one from Air Force.