Large group of Nebraskans will take part in Lindenwood Mega Camp

The Lindenwood University Mega Camp just outside of St. Louis has turned into one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

The two-day event this year will be broken up into four sessions for high school prospects on Friday and Saturday, along with a JUCO/transfer portal session and a specialists session. In total, over 1,250 prospects are registered for the two-day event.

Several of the top prospects in the state of Nebraska will take part in the camp.

Coaches from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, K-State, Kent State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma, Western Michigan, Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Miami of Ohio will all be there for one or both sessions from the FBS ranks. Several other FCS schools and lower-division schools will also be at the camp.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of top confirmed Nebraskans that will be in Lindenwood on either Friday or Saturday for the Mega Camp.