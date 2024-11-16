Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at USC

Scouting evaluation of Nebraska linebacker commit Dawson Merritt and what it means for the Huskers
2025 Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt announces his commitment to Nebraska.
Latest on Nebraska's push for flips, top targets in the 2025 cycle as they put the finishing touches on the class
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Thursday for the final time before his Huskers take on USC.
Our full press conference video as Matt Rhule gives final updates ahead of Nebraska at USC.
Scouting evaluation of Nebraska linebacker commit Dawson Merritt and what it means for the Huskers
2025 Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt announces his commitment to Nebraska.
Latest on Nebraska's push for flips, top targets in the 2025 cycle as they put the finishing touches on the class