The Bellevue West (Neb.) product and Huskers legacy has committed to Kansas State, picking the Wildcats while having known offers from Nebraska and Notre Dame.

Keagan Johnson entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Iowa and has made his decision.

The son of former Husker wide receiver Clester Johnson picked the Hawkeyes over the Huskers as a four-star Bellevue West product, and he went on to have a successful first season by racking up 18 catches for 362 yards (second-most on the team) and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021.

Johnson's 19.6 average yards per catch is just one statistical indication of how explosive he can be. Johnson dealt with a soft-tissue injury all season as a sophomore in Iowa City and wound up playing just two games in 2022.

Matt Rhule and the Huskers targeted him with an offer on Monday in an attempt to pull in more speed and dynamic playmaking. Once again, though, Johnson has picked a local rival over Nebraska, in addition to picking Kansas State over an offer from Notre Dame.