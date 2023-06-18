Barta impressed Husker coaches at a camp last weekend, but he left without an offer. Nebraska wanted to get him back on campus this weekend for an official visit, and both parties quickly set a date.

The 2024 defensive back from Topeka (Kan.) Seaman made it official on Sunday following his official visit with the Huskers over the weekend. Barta, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, is the first member of Nebraska’s 2024 class from Kansas.

An offer was extended the second time around, and Barta didn’t waste much time thinking about it as he committed on the spot.

Barta will bring length and speed to the Huskers' defensive backfield. At 6-2, Barta was officially clocked at 4.43 seconds at the Iowa State camp he attended earlier this month.

Barta is a two-way starter for Seaman High School as he’s also a receiver. In eight games last season, he racked up 26 tackles and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps. As a slot receiver, he caught 41 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2021, Barta recorded 42 tackles and picked off five passes in 10 games.

