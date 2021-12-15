Justin Jenkins commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska added another late commit from the state of New Jersey on Wednesday, as Irvington offensive lineman Justin Jenkins officially signed with the Huskers. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on Jenkins's commitment and what it means to the Huskers.

OL Justin Jenkins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. This is significant because Justin Jenkins will likely be looked to play interior OL including center at Nebraska after the Huskers missed on earlier prospects this summer. It also happens one day after third-team All-Big Ten Cam Jurgens declared for the NFL Draft. 2. Jenkins joins Jaeden Gould in the class being from New Jersey. NU's last NJ signee was linebacker Mikai Gbayor in 2021. 3. Jenkins played more left tackle than the interior line in high school and played defensive tackle on the other side of the ball.

4. A lot of credit should go to outside linebacker coach Mike Dawson. His ability to recruit the state of New Jersey is one of the more under-the-radar strengths on the coaching staff. 5. It will be interesting to hear what new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has to say about the commitment of Jenkins. He too was an undersized center prospect that shined in the Big Ten at Wisconsin. 6. Nebraska's 2022 offensive line numbers were always going to be low. At one time they were looking to take just one or two. Has that number at all changed? 7. The next thing to watch will be the transfer portal on the offensive line. There is still a solid month left for Raiola to add another body or two.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?