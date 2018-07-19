JC DT Fair chooses Huskers over Hoosiers
Nebraska just got better. The Huskers picked up a critical need for an inside presence on the defensive line. Tony Fair from Tucson (Ariz.) Pima C.C. chose the Huskers over Indiana today when he announced the commitment on social media.
"It was really the coaching staff," Fair said. "I am really comfortable talking with coach Mike Dawson and head coach Scott Frost. Both of them came from UCF and I know how they did there. I think that Nebraska is headed in the right direction."
Fair has to like the idea of an attacking style of defensive line like Nebraska plans to go to under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. How they plan to use Fair is another big reason why the 6-foot-3 and 330-pound defensive tackle chose the Huskers.
"That is another reason why I chose Nebraska. I really like how they plan to use me. Yes, they play an odd front, but they are going to play an even front too and make adjustments. I want to move around and not stand still.
"I think that the Nebraska staff can put me in the best position to be successful. I think that their style and what they want to do will allow me to have an impact there as a real play-maker."
Fair is committing to Nebraska sight unseen, but with technology it's not like Fair hasn't "seen" the Nebraska campus and facilities. He's seen videos of all of it and he is trying to get to Nebraska for a big out of conference contest in September.
"I think that I am going to be able to get to Nebraska on September 8th when they play Colorado," Fair said. "That is when I am trying to get there. I know that I have never been there before, but I have seen all of the videos of the facilities and I love it. I know that I already love it."
Fair will be able to graduate in December and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Committed To Nebraska! Thankyou to my mom @chadiescott and father @Tony12674582 and my coach @JimMonaco5050 for having my back. Thank you @coachdawsgbr @coach_frost for the opportunity 🙌🏾🙏🏾. Want all the Nebraska Fans to Follow me and my Family. Show some Love! GBR🔴💪🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/cwtrNUBT9q— Tony Lamar Fair (@TFair__) July 19, 2018