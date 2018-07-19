Nebraska just got better. The Huskers picked up a critical need for an inside presence on the defensive line. Tony Fair from Tucson (Ariz.) Pima C.C. chose the Huskers over Indiana today when he announced the commitment on social media.

"It was really the coaching staff," Fair said. "I am really comfortable talking with coach Mike Dawson and head coach Scott Frost. Both of them came from UCF and I know how they did there. I think that Nebraska is headed in the right direction."

Fair has to like the idea of an attacking style of defensive line like Nebraska plans to go to under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. How they plan to use Fair is another big reason why the 6-foot-3 and 330-pound defensive tackle chose the Huskers.

"That is another reason why I chose Nebraska. I really like how they plan to use me. Yes, they play an odd front, but they are going to play an even front too and make adjustments. I want to move around and not stand still.

"I think that the Nebraska staff can put me in the best position to be successful. I think that their style and what they want to do will allow me to have an impact there as a real play-maker."