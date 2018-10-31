Nebraska added a talented athlete to its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday as Javin Wright announced his commitment to the Huskers. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back out of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton picked NU over UCLA and had 10 offers to his name from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Oregon, and Washington among several others. Wright becomes the 20th known commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Wright's commitment means for Nebraska.

1. There are two types of recruits that hurt the most when they get away and that's in-state players and legacies that you've offered. Javin Wright wasn't from Nebraska but the talented athlete is a Husker legacy that Scott Frost and his staff offered last spring and they were able to secure his commitment on Wednesday. Not only is Wright a legacy, but as a defensive back he plays a position of great need in the Big Red's 2019 recruiting class and he had some impressive offers to his name so this is a big recruiting win for NU on several different levels. 2. The thing you notice first about Wright on film is his size and after seeing him in person this fall he's every bit of 6-foot-3, 190-pounds. Ever since defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrived at Nebraska with Frost he's been consistent in saying he needs to add length on the defensive side of the football and Wright has tremendous length to his frame. His build just might be the most intriguing thing about him as the cornerback could very well grow into an outside linebacker one day. Because of that growth potential to go along with his other assets, Wright instantly becomes one of the more versatile prospects on the Huskers' commit list. 3. Wright shows the ability to play corner and safety on film between his junior and senior seasons. He's got a fluid back peddle for a big defensive back and breaks on the ball and uses his long arms to break up passes extremely well. He has very good range in the back end of the defense as his long strides eat up a lot of ground quickly.

4. Wright displays impressive body control while in coverage. He is able to find and react to the football while it's in the air and seems to have good ball skills in general as he's also played wide receiver and returned punts throughout his high school career. 5. Wright isn't just a big defensive back, but he's also got the physicality to go along with his size. He's good a pressing a wideout at the line of scrimmage and is not afraid of contact as he seems to enjoy the big hit. He's a good tackler that strikes opponents down. 6. Being smart on the field and in the classroom are things Nebraska values and Wright checks both of those boxes. He's grown up around the game and has a very high football IQ. He also is smart in the classroom which obviously helps his decision-making on the football field. 7. One big thing that can't be overlooked when talking about Wright are his bloodlines. His father, Toby Wright, was a great player for Nebraska and is still considered to be one of the hardest-hitting Blackshirts ever. Toby went on to play in the NFL and also had other members of his family play in the league as well. If Javin completely takes after his father there's a very good chance he will grow into an outside linebacker or a hybrid safety type of player. Wright grew up listening to his father talk about being a Blackshirt and following in his footsteps is something that he always though about doing. Another potentially big thing with the addition of Wright is getting a good player out of Arizona. The Huskers are after a couple other key players in the state just as Rivals250 defensive end Ty Robinson and Rivals250 safety Noa Pola-Gates.

8. 2019 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. Commits by position

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 4 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 2 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?