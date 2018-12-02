Nebraska added another talented athlete on the defensive side of the football for its 2019 recruiting class Sunday as Jamin Graham announced his commitment to the Huskers. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound outside linebacker out of Attalla (Ala.) Etowah had close to double-digit offers to his name and picked NU over the likes of Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Minnesota, Virginia and Southern Miss among several others. Graham becomes the 22nd known commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Graham's commitment means for Nebraska.

Outside linebacker Jamin Graham committed to Nebraska following his official visit this past weekend. Rivals.com

1. Nebraska coaches have mentioned the need to upgrade the overall size, length, and athleticism on the defensive side of the football since they arrived nearly a year ago. They have really taken a step in the right direction in addressing those needs with some of the players in the 2019 recruiting class and the latest addition of Jamin Graham is no exception. Graham measures in at the 6-foot-6 and as a junior in high school he had an 85-inch wingspan. The Huskers don't have anyone on its current roster that looks quite like Graham does. 2. Landing Graham helps to fill a huge position of need at the outside linebacker position in this recruiting class. As I mentioned, Graham is the first OLB commit that really fits the type of dimensions they ideally would like at the position. There is probably room for one more OLB in this class, maybe two if they can snag the right type of player. 3. Nebraska needs someone that can get after the quarterback and Graham has shown the ability to do just that in high school. He has primarily played defensive end for Etowah, but you get to see him operate from both a three-point and two-point stance. He uses his hands fairly well based on his junior film and his production is undeniable as he put up some really good numbers this past season including 35 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and nine QB hurries.

4. Graham brings a lot of size, athleticism and overall versatility to the table for the Huskers. From watching his film you get a sense just how disruptive he can be and how much of a problem his size and length presents for offenses. He can rush the passer well off the edge, he has a knack for creating turnovers, and he does a very good job of getting his long arms in passing lanes and deflecting the football. 5. Nebraska believes they can develop players as well as anyone in the country given the strength and conditioning staff it has with Zach Duval and nutrition staff led by Dave Ellis. Graham appears to be a player that has unbelievable size and athleticism, but has not yet come close to reaching his potential. While everyone in the nation would like to get a Day 1 starter at outside linebacker, Graham is a great example of someone they can grab out of the South and completely transform into a different player within a year of working with Duval and Ellis. 6. The Huskers have now landed 22 players for its 2019 recruiting class that hail from 14 different states. They have particularly done a great job of recruiting players from the Midwest and South. It appears the Huskers are quietly trying to start somewhat of a pipeline to the state of Alabama as they landed two from there last year, Graham so far this year and already have a commitment from Alabama native Logan Smothers in the 2020 class. 7. One major common theme among Nebraska's 2019 commits is that they come from programs that have all be very successful and Graham is no exception to that. Etowah finished the season with a 12-1 record as they did not lose until Class 5A quarterfinals to the eventual state runner-up. ***Senior season stats: 86 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fummble, two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns (73,0)

8. 2019 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. Commit by position

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 4 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 2 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 1 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?