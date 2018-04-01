Lamar Jackson came to Nebraska as the prized piece of its 2016 recruiting class, a four-star prospect out of Elk Grove (Calif.) Franklin ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country.



But after two full seasons working as one of the Huskers’ top cornerbacks, Jackson hasn’t come close to living up to all of the hype that awaited him upon his arrival in Lincoln.

Jackson admits he hasn’t played up to the best of his abilities the past two years, as he’s posted 55 total tackles, one sack, and zero interceptions in 26 career games.

Yet despite now working under his third defensive coordinator and third position coach in as many seasons, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior is more excited than ever about the future.

“I think this honestly just all happened at the right time,” Jackson said. “This is going to be my junior year, and just playing loose - I feel like tackling was what held me back, just me missing rather than me not wanting to. Now that (the coaches) are just saying, ‘Shoot your shot. Shoot your gun. Make a play.’ … Hits and picks. That’s what I plan on doing.”