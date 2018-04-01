Lamar Jackson came to Nebraska as the prized piece of its 2016 recruiting class, a four-star prospect out of Elk Grove (Calif.) Franklin ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country.
But after two full seasons working as one of the Huskers’ top cornerbacks, Jackson hasn’t come close to living up to all of the hype that awaited him upon his arrival in Lincoln.
Jackson admits he hasn’t played up to the best of his abilities the past two years, as he’s posted 55 total tackles, one sack, and zero interceptions in 26 career games.
Yet despite now working under his third defensive coordinator and third position coach in as many seasons, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior is more excited than ever about the future.
“I think this honestly just all happened at the right time,” Jackson said. “This is going to be my junior year, and just playing loose - I feel like tackling was what held me back, just me missing rather than me not wanting to. Now that (the coaches) are just saying, ‘Shoot your shot. Shoot your gun. Make a play.’ … Hits and picks. That’s what I plan on doing.”
New defensive coordinator Erick Chinander was already well aware of Jackson’s profile even before taking over with the Huskers.
That’s why he said it was hard to understand that the player he saw on previous NU game film was the same guy who was regarded by some as a future NFL prospect entering his freshman season.
Chinander said his attacking scheme should lend itself to fit Jackson’s strengths, but noted that regardless of what defensive system he was playing under, Jackson’s past performance should have been much better.
“I don’t think the defense matters. That kid should thrive in any defense,” Chinander said. “He’s got talent. He needs a little bit more physicality. We need to work on that, he knows it, and he wants to work on that. He’s going to be a great guy pressed up against receivers because of the length he possesses.
“But I don’t think it matters what defense. He’s a very talented athlete and he’s a special kid. We’re going to try to make him the best we can.”
In taking on a much more aggressive press coverage style, Jackson said one of his biggest personal goals was to improve his tackling. He admitted that because he was more of an offensive player in high school, his tackling has been a work in progress.
Now with two seasons under his belt and a defensive scheme seemingly far more tailored to his talents, Jackson is determined to make a major jump in his play and finally become the caliber of player that everyone else, and most importantly himself, have been waiting to see.
“That I want to be? That I will be? Yeah, I’m excited,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have fun with it.”